Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $25.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,517,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,354,000 after buying an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,352,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,291,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

