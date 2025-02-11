Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 449.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 238,884 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,263,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,222,000 after buying an additional 114,305 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 53.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 172,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Mattel by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 84,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.