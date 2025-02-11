McAdam LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 19,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

