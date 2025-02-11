MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

