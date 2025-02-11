MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediciNova by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
