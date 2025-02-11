MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNOV

MediciNova Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediciNova by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.