Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $407,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,598. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,918,698.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,375.40. The trade was a 37.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,735 shares of company stock worth $475,285,232. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of META opened at $717.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $725.01. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

