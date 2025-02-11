Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.69. Approximately 33,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.31 million, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

In related news, Director Lawrence Roulston bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,125.00. Also, Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$68,080.00. 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

