Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTD. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,339.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,278.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,342.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,133.46 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

