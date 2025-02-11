Michael Lindsell Buys 45 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £842.71 ($1,041.41) per share, for a total transaction of £37,921.95 ($46,863.51).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £822.40 ($1,016.31) per share, with a total value of £41,120 ($50,815.62).

On Friday, January 17th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £817.53 ($1,010.29) per share, for a total transaction of £40,876.50 ($50,514.71).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £807.60 ($998.02) per share, with a total value of £40,380 ($49,901.14).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 40 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £734.44 ($907.61) per share, for a total transaction of £29,377.60 ($36,304.50).

On Friday, December 6th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £738 ($912.01) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($45,600.59).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LTI opened at GBX 850 ($10.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 692 ($8.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.12 ($11.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 796.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 775.92.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 2,484 ($30.70) EPS for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 70.02% and a return on equity of 2.01%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

