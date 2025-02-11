Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,833 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 805,758 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,150,000 after acquiring an additional 334,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

