Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,143 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.50.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

