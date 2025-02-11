Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,549 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.