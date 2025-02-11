Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,601 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.95.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.