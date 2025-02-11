Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,552 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,897,000 after acquiring an additional 106,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,960,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.