Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,350 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 232,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 466,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after acquiring an additional 215,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 818.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,021 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6,593.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

