Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,000 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

