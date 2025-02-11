Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,893 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14,254.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after buying an additional 184,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,384.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 149,815 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 134,476 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 753,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,765,000 after buying an additional 93,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $15,149,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $127,904. This trade represents a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $1,100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,545 shares of company stock worth $1,898,942 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

