Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,331 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 230.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

