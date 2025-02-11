Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,935 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.