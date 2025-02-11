Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,282 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after purchasing an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Mosaic by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth $1,251,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.1 %

Mosaic stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

