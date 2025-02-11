Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nextracker by 48.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 83.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 12.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,425. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

