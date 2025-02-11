Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 221.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

HII stock opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

