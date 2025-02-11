Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,370 shares of company stock worth $5,218,627. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.