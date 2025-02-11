Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,948,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,171,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after acquiring an additional 138,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

