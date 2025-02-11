Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,187,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,358,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 772,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

WEN stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $20.65.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

