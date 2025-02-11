Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ryanair by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,762,000 after buying an additional 17,810,361 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 175.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 169.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Ryanair by 177.4% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 35.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,734,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,679 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.3 %

RYAAY opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4677 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

