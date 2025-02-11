Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. The trade was a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

EMN opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

