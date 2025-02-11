Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 361,363 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after buying an additional 217,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 199.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 115,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $21,787,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.47.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $259.87 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

