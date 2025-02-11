Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,280,000 after purchasing an additional 574,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,269,000 after buying an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,957,000 after acquiring an additional 232,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

