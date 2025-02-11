Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

