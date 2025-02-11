Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Sentry LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,807,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.