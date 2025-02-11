Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.42 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Get Our Latest Report on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.