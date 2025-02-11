Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,821,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in argenx by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in argenx by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $639.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.39.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $646.45 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $349.86 and a 52 week high of $678.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $637.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.86. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of -734.60 and a beta of 0.58.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

