Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $39,687,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.50.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $346.13 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.