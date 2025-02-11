Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,436 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 387,453 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 218,008 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 104,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,042 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

