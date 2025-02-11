Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 290,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Nordson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.