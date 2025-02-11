Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.