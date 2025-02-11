Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,596 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,378.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,276.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,119.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $471.06 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

