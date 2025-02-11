Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,852 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

