Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,618 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

