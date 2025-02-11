Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,291 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $392,591.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

