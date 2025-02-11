Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,908 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

