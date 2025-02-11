Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,939 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 4,272.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This trade represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.