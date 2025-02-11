Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 954 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,196,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $152,249,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 260,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $334.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.