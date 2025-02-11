Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in CarMax by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This represents a 90.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

