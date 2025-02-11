Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 253.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
