Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 22,056 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Down 1.8 %

RBLX stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 795.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,587.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $177,601.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,993.24. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,335 shares of company stock worth $77,348,316. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

