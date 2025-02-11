Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 696 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in RH by 141.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $31,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,177,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.60.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH stock opened at $403.14 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $212.43 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average is $343.30. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

