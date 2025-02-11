Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.65 Million Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $18.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.