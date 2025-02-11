Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Takes $18.43 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 84,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,428,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,266,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 663.4% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

